Court to hear application of Altantuya’s father on Sept 25

Shaariibuu filed the application to use evidence from the criminal proceedings for the civil suit last month. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

SHAH ALAM, Aug 28 — The application of Altantuya’s father, Dr Shaariibuu Setev, and her family to use the evidence in the trial of her murder, in their RM100 million civil suit, will be heard on September 25.

Lawyer Sangeet Kaur Deo representing Shaariibuu told reporters that the High Court Judge Datuk Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera set the date during the case management in chambers.

“Our application is for the court to decide if the evidence in criminal proceedings in the Federal Court can be used in the civil proceedings.

“If the evidence in the criminal trial can be used, then we don’t need to recall all the witnesses,” he said.

In June 2007, Shaariibuu and Altantuya’s mother Altantsetseg Sanjaa and their two grandsons, Mungunshagai Bayarjargal and Altanshagai Munkhtulga, filed a RM100 million suit and named two former policemen Azilah Hadri and Sirul Azhar Umar, political analyst Abdul Razak Abdullah Baginda and the government of Malaysia as the defendants.

The family alleges there was conspiracy in Altantuya’s murder and is seeking RM100 million in damages, including dependency claims.

Sirul and Azilah were convicted by the High Court in 2009 of killing Altantuya in 2006.

They succeeded in overturning their conviction at the Court of Appeal in 2013 but the Federal Court in 2015 restored their conviction and sentenced them to death.

Sirul fled to Australia before the final verdict. The Federal Court later issued a warrant of arrest for him.

Razak, who was charged with abetment in the murder, was freed at the end of the prosecution’s case.

In their statement of claim, Altantuya’s family claimed that her death had caused them to suffer mental shock and psychological trauma, entitling them to be compensated with exemplary and aggravated damages. — Bernama