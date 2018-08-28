National athlete Muhammad Syahir sorry for poor showing despite winning sepak takraw gold

The Malaysia sepak takraw team celebrate their win during the final match at the 2018 Asian Games in Palembang August 28, 2018. — Bernama pic

JAKARTA, Aug 28 ― The national sepak takraw team’s lead server Muhammad Syahir Mohd Rosdi apologised to all Malaysians following his poor performance during the final against Indonesia today.

Muhammad Syahir, 22, said he regretted not being able to take on the challenge as the main server (tekong) in the match.

“I am sorry for letting Malaysia down but at the same time grateful that my teammates played very well to win the game,” he told Bernama looking downtrodden after the game.

The national regu made up of Muhammad Zulkifli Abd Razak as the tekong, Farhan Adam (feeder) and Mohamad Azlan Alias (striker) ended Malaysia's 24-year drought for a gold medal in sepak takraw after defeating hosts Indonesia 2-1 in Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games here today.

In the final, Muhammad Zulkifli Abd Razak took responsibility as the lead server while Muhammad Syahir only entered towards the end of the first set, when it was tied 17-17.

However, there was not much Muhammad Syahir could do as the Malaysian regu lost the first set 18-21.

Following his poor performance, coach Abdul Talib Ahmad re-introduced Muhammad Zulkifli in the middle of the second set leading to the national regu managing to drag the match to a tiebreaker after winning 22-20.

In the deciding set, the regu were seen to be more prepared and able to withstand attacks from the opposition team and beat Indonesia 21-11 thus earning the gold medal.

Earlier, Bernama had reported that Muhammad Syahir had cramps on his left leg calf muscle which had affected his performance while playing against Indonesia in the team regu last week. ― Bernama