First Mercedes EQ to launch next week

Mercedes EQ ‘official spy shot’ — Daimler AG handout via AFP-Relaxnews

MUNICH, Aug 28 — A lot has been said and written over the past few months about the new Mercedes EQ electric sub-brand, but up to know we’ve yet to see a full-blown production car launched. However, the German auto giant has now announced that the first of its EQ models actually has an official launch date, and the best part of the news is that we only have to wait until next week for it.

This exciting news came out at the same time that Mercedes gave us a glimpse of what to expect from the first of its EQ models, which will be an electric crossover called the EQ C. The release came in the form of a short Instagram video post from Mercedes-Benz showing the front end of the vehicle with its LED DRL strips. At the end of the clip it confirms the official launch will take place in Stockholm on Tuesday, September 4, so we only have a week to wait before we see the whole vehicle.

It’s believed the EQ C is a GLC-size electric crossover SUV that will be built on a modular platform designed specifically for electric vehicles. Other than that there’s very little known about this important new vehicle from the German luxury brand, but features such as the battery, range and performance are unlikely to be disappointing when we finally get to know the details.

If the EQ C follows along the same lines as the concept that spawned this first production model, it would likely utilize a pair of motors located at the front and rear delivering somewhere in the region of 400 horsepower. The range of the concept was claimed to be between 250 and 300 miles, which would put it on a par with its likely competitors the Jaguar I-Pace, Tesla Model X and the Audi e-tron.

More teasers are likely to be revealed over the coming days leading up to the full reveal next Tuesday, but in fact, we’ve already seen quite a bit of the new model in “official spy shots” of the EQ in camouflage issued by Mercedes back in June. — AFP-Relaxnews