PMO: Foreigners may buy homes here, but staying doesn’t come for free

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) clarified today that foreigners are free to buy homes here but are subject to certain conditions, following Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s remark over the Forest City project in Johor.

It said any such purchases would not automatically grant the buyers residency, but foreigners can apply through the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) government programme.

“On property purchased by foreigners, irrespective of nationality, Malaysia imposes certain conditions and information on these existing conditions are publicly available.

“Purchase of properties however, does not guarantee automatic residency in the country,” it said in a statement.

Yesterday, the prime minister was quoted as saying that Malaysia will not allow foreigners to buy residential units in the US$100-billion (RM410 billion) Forest City project.

Following his remark, its developer Country Garden Pacificview responded by pointing to laws which allow foreigners to purchase land in the country.

Earlier today, Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said Dr Mahathir’s remark has yet to be formalised in policy.

The PMO reiterated that all tourists, including those from China, are welcomed here and there are no restrictions imposed on them as long as they meet all the necessary immigration requirements.

“In welcoming foreign investments to Malaysia, the government reiterates that it welcomes foreign direct investment that contributes to the transfer of technology, provides employment for locals and the setting up of industries,” it said.