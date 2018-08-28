Ministry proposes to extend field hospital ops in Bangladesh

A Rohingya youth looks out from a mosque as he attends afternoon prayers at a refugee camp in Ukhia, Cox's Bazar May 10, 2018. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — The Defence Ministry is proposing that the government extend the operations of the Malaysian Field Hospital in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh to another year.

Its minister Mohamad Sabu said the hospital which began operations at the end of last year to help Rohingya refugees is scheduled to terminate its services on December 31 this year.

“During this period, we had the help and cooperation of the Saudi Arabian, United Arab Emirates and Brunei in terms of medicine, vehicles and ambulances, as well as equipment such as pumps and water filters for the hospital.

“The United Kingdom and Australian governments have also said they would help with the operations of the hospital, including offering medical teams,” he said in his speech at the ministry’s monthly gathering here today.

Mohamad said the ministry was also working to hold discussions with the Bangladesh government on extending the operations of the hospital.

In a separate development, Mohamad said the ministry would send a peace mission team from Batalion Malaysia (Malbatt) 850-6 on September 6 to take over from Malbatt 850-5 which ends its term on September 24.

“The Malbatt 850-6 will continue the peace mission for another year,” he said. — Bernama