Zeti chairs her first Sime Darby Property meeting as chairman

Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz has been appointed non-independent and non-executive chairman of Sime Darby Property Bhd. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Tan Sri Dr Zeti Akhtar Aziz today chaired her first board meeting with Sime Darby Property Bhd as its new chairman.

Chief Financial Officer Datuk Tong Poh Keow said the meeting was held together with Sime Darby Property’s top management including Group Managing Director Tan Sri Amrin Awaluddin.

“Today is her first meeting with the board and I believe she will be visiting our key projects and the company will continue to strengthen under her leadership,” she said.

The former Bank Negara Malaysia governor, who is also the group chairman of Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB), was appointed as non-independent and non-executive chairman effective July 23, replacing Tan Sri Wahid Omar.

Last year, Sime Darby Bhd disposed of Sime Darby Property Bhd to PNB, a government-linked investment company, for RM625 million. — Bernama