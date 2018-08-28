Singapore man to be charged for allegedly assaulting 69-year-old SMRT employee

A 21-year-old man will be charged in court tomorrow with voluntarily causing hurt to an SMRT employee at Raffles Place MRT Station in June this year. — Reuters

SINGAPORE — A 21-year-old man will be charged in court tomorrow with voluntarily causing hurt to an SMRT employee at Raffles Place MRT Station in June this year.

In a statement issued today, the police said the man allegedly assaulted a 69-year-old SMRT service ambassador at about 7.50pm on June 25.

The 69-year-old had advised the man against eating within the station’s promises. However, he did not comply and started to drink from his bottle.

After he was advised against doing so a second time, the man then allegedly assaulted the SMRT employee before fleeing.

He was identified by officers from the Central Police Division through ground enquiries and closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

If found guilty, the man could be jailed for up to two years, or fined up to S$5,000, or receive both punishment. — TODAY