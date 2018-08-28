Malaysia thrash Oman 7-0 in men’s hockey, through to semis

The Malaysian Tigers will face Group A winners India on Thursday. — Bernama pic

JAKARTA, Aug 28 ― Malaysia secured a semi-finals place in the men’s hockey competition in the Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games after whipping minnows Oman 7-0 in their last Group B match at the Gelora Bung Karno Hockey Field, here, today.

The victory saw the Malaysian Tigers set up a last four meeting with reigning Asian Games champion and Group A winners India on Thursday.

Group B winners, Pakistan who are also eight-time Asian Games champions, will meet four-time Asian Games winners South Korea in the other semi-final match the same day.

In today’s action, Malaysia took a 1-0 lead at half-time via Muhammad Razie Abdul Rahim through a penalty corner in the 28th minute.

After the break, Malaysia continued to pile on the pressure and scored six more goals starting with a field goal from Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil in the 31st minute and a penalty corner converted by Faizal Saari in the 37th minute.

Muhammad Firhan Ashari scored a field goal in the 37th minute followed by three more field goals from Muhammad Shahril Saabah in the 42nd minute, Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin (44’) and Faizal four minutes later.

Speaking to reporters after the match, national hockey squad head coach, Stephen Van Huizen said he was delighted with the results despite his charges making a slow start, only scoring one goal in the first half in today’s match.

“We just needed a good result and the game was not about goals and I think it was a good result all round and a good number of goals as well.

“Of course, our attention would be on India now, and it is not going to be easy at all. We wanted the players to be safe and not get hurt against Oman. Overall, we just need to plan our game against them and ensure the players are ready for the match,”Van Huizen added.

For the record, Malaysia have never won the gold medal in the men’s hockey competition since it was introduced in the 1952 Tokyo Asian Games. ― Bernama