18 foreigners rescued from forced labour at vegetable-packing factory in Ipoh

IPOH, Aug 28 — Eighteen foreigners and three local women, all believed to be from the same family, were rescued in a police raid at a vegetable-packing factory here today.

State Criminal Investigation Department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Yahya Abd Rahman said the raid was conducted at TPC Freshvege Sdn Bhd located in Kampung Kepayang here at about 9.15am today.

“Of the rescued victims, aged in their 20s to 40s, 12 are from Bangladesh and six are Myanmar nationals, including one woman,” he said in a statement.

Yahya said one of the victims told police that their employer had withheld their salary for the past three months.

“The reason given by their employer was the salaries would only be paid if they decide to leave the company or when they return to their home country,” he said.

Besides withholding their salaries, the victim also claimed that they were forced to work from 8am to midnight every day for a daily wage of RM32.

“If the workers wanted to take leave, the employer would deduct three days’ salary,” he added.

Yahya said a fake gun was also found on the premises.

The case is being investigated under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (Atipsom) Act 2007, Section 55B of the Immigration Act 1959/ 1963 for employing a foreigner without a valid permit and Section 36 of the Firearms Act 1960 for having in possession a fake gun.