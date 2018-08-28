National archers end medal draught with Asian Games bronze

The Malaysian team comprising Mohd Juwaidi Mazuki, Lee Kin Lip and Alang Ariff Aqil Muhammad Ghazalli faced stiff competition from Taiwan's Lin Che Wei, Lin Hsin Min and Pan Yu Ping before edging out a 225-223 win in the third-fourth placing match. ― Picture via Twitter/Bernama

JAKARTA, Aug 28 ― The national archery squad finally ended its barren run at the 2018 Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang with a bronze medal in the men's team compound event at Gelora Bung Karno Archery Range here, today.

The Malaysian team comprising Mohd Juwaidi Mazuki, Lee Kin Lip and Alang Ariff Aqil Muhammad Ghazalli faced stiff competition from Taiwan's Lin Che Wei, Lin Hsin Min and Pan Yu Ping before edging out a 225-223 win in the third-fourth placing match.

South Korea won the gold medal despite drawing with India with 229 points in the gold-medal match. The jury announced South Korea as the winners after a recount.

Mohd Juwaidi, who met the Malaysian press after the medal presentation ceremony, said he was happy with today's success, as it somewhat offset the disappointment in the men's recurve and women's compound events, which failed to produce any medals for the national contingent.

"Today's success was not easy because Taiwan gave us stiff competition. The uncertain wind conditions also affected our performance, but I am proud that we have finally managed to bring home a medal from the Asian Games," said Mohd Juwaidi who won two gold medals at the 2017 Sea Games in Kuala Lumpur.

For the record, this is the second time the compound event has been contested in the Asian Games after being introduced in the 2014 edition in Incheon, South Korea.― Bernama