Ringgit ends higher against US dollar

The ringgit ended higher against the US dollar today. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — The ringgit ended higher against the US dollar today in line with the positive performance of the local equity market lifted by the strengthening oil prices, dealers said.

At 6pm, the local unit rose to 4.0950/0980 against the greenback from 4.0980/1020 yesterday.

A dealer said the local currency was supported by improving risk appetite in the markets stemming from easing trade war concerns as the US and Mexico announced a new trade agreement.

“The greenback, which has rallied against peer currencies over the past few months on escalating trade tensions between the US and its trade partners, has also retreated from a bull run amid easing trade tensions,” he said.

Meanwhile, the local note was lower against other major currencies.

It depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0062/0095 from 2.9998/0038 yesterday and weakened against the euro to 4.7920/7963 from 4.7606/7657.

The local note eased against the yen to 3.6879/6916 from 3.6876/6922 and fell against the British pound to 5.2834/2893 from 5.2622/2694 yesterday. — Bernama