MCA launches ‘Balakong Declaration’ to mark reform

MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai, MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and MCA Balakong candidate Tan Chee Keong pose for pictures during the launch of the Balakong Declaration August 28, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KAJANG, Aug 28 — MCA launched today its “Balakong Declaration”, which details a five-point promise to reform the party.

Outgoing party president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai, in announcing the declaration, said the party would now look to move forward free of its previous political baggage, starting with the Balakong by-election.

“It is important to give faith to the people to support the party, and this declaration is a promise we want to give that MCA will reform, that MCA is an independent party, and here, in Balakong, is where the reform starts,” said Liow after chairing the 34th MCA central leadership meeting here.

Liow also highlighted the importance of the upcoming Balakong by-election, as MCA for the first time will be contesting under their own party flag, and not under the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition flag.

“Using our own logo for this by-election is important in transforming the party, and we will need more support from the people, and not only party members, for the reforms to take place.

“We ask the people of Balakong to support the MCA candidate, for him to be a part of a good check-and-balance party to the state and federal governments,” he said.

Among the contents of the declaration is for MCA to take its own path in the quest to return to mainstream politics while prioritising the public’s needs, as well as defending and empowering the Federal Constitution, freedom and democracy, and equality and fairness.

The declaration also states that MCA will strive to uphold transparency and trustworthiness, and play an effective role as the Opposition.

“MCA will hold on to democratic values to push our new political mission to be an Opposition party that is constructive, prioritises the people, and carries out checks and balances rationally and according to existing laws,” he said.

The final promise in the Balakong Declaration is for MCA to accept the spirit of an effective two-party system, with aspirations to return to mainstream politics.

“MCA will focus on the formulation and enforcement of new policies, and will support those that put the people first to garner their support for MCA,” he added.

When pressed on what the two-party system meant, Liow explained that it functioned as a stepping stone for MCA to return to government.

“We have become the Opposition, and hopefully, in the next general election, we will become the government again.

“We will have to fight to get the support, but I assure you the party is going through a period of transformation to gain the support of all the people,” he said.