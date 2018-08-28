Cops bust months-old drug ring in Ipoh

Assistant Superintendent Marafendi Marzuki (right) and Perak police narcotics chief Assistant Commissioner VR Ravi Chandran (2nd right) hold the drugs seized from a house in Taman Klebang Mutiara, Ipoh August 27, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 28 — A two-month-old drug distribution ring was busted with the arrest of two men yesterday afternoon at a house in Taman Klebang Mutiara here.

State police narcotics chief Assistant Commissioner VR Ravi Chandran said police — acting on a tip-off — had raided the house and found the drugs inside.

“We found 1.365kg of heroin and 130g of syabu with a street value of RM67,275 in a room,” he said.

Speaking at a media conference here today, Ravi Chandran said initial investigations revealed that the house, which belongs to one of the suspects, was used as a pre-distribution packaging centre.

“Of the two suspects, a 29-year-old also tested positive for marijuana,” he said, adding that both suspects had previous convictions for drugs and other criminal offences.

Ravi Chandran said police also seized two cars, a lorry and several pieces of jewellery worth a total of RM69,350 from the suspects.

“They have been remanded until September 3 to be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said.

Ravi Chandran said the state police contingent had seized about RM3.2 million worth of drugs in the first seven months of the year.

“The properties seized from suspected drug traffickers are worth RM2.2 million,” he added.

Police, he said, had also arrested 5,883 people for various drug related offences.