Deputy minister: 199 cases of abuse in childcare centres reported this year

Yeoh said a special committee, which has been proposed to look into the problem, would among others study and review the existing laws. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — A total of 199 cases of abuse, neglect and negligence involving children under the care of childminders, has been reported nationwide from January to May this year, said Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Hannah Yeoh.

She said a special committee which has been proposed to look into the problem would among others study and review the existing laws.

This would include the possibility of making it mandatory for childminders caring for less than four children, to register with the Department of Social Welfare (JKM).

“Currently, only those taking care of more than four children are required to register for regulatory purposes,” she said in reply to Senator Datuk Isa Ab Hamid on efforts to address cases of abuse and negligence at childcare centres.

Yeoh said that the ministry would also develop competency standards to ensure childminders achieved required proficiency levels in terms of safety, training and basic skills.

JKM statistics showed that as at June, 4,302 nurseries were operating at government premises and departments, she added. — Bernama