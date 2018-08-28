Malay Mail

Valencia sign Guedes from PSG

Guedes (centre) joined PSG from Benfica in January, 2017 but played just 13 times for the club before joining Valencia on loan in September. ― Reuters pic
MADRID, Aug 28 ― Valencia have reached a deal with Paris St Germain to sign winger Goncalo Guedes for a reported €40 million (RM191.8 million), the Spanish club said.

The 21-year-old Portugal international spent last season on loan with the La Liga team.

“On Tuesday (Guedes) will travel to Valencia to sign his new contract as a player of the club,” they said in a statement.

Guedes joined PSG from Benfica in January, 2017 but played just 13 times for the club before joining Valencia on loan in September. ― Reuters

