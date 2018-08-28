Valencia sign Guedes from PSG

Guedes (centre) joined PSG from Benfica in January, 2017 but played just 13 times for the club before joining Valencia on loan in September. ― Reuters pic

MADRID, Aug 28 ― Valencia have reached a deal with Paris St Germain to sign winger Goncalo Guedes for a reported €40 million (RM191.8 million), the Spanish club said.

The 21-year-old Portugal international spent last season on loan with the La Liga team.

“On Tuesday (Guedes) will travel to Valencia to sign his new contract as a player of the club,” they said in a statement.

Guedes joined PSG from Benfica in January, 2017 but played just 13 times for the club before joining Valencia on loan in September. ― Reuters