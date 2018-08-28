An Apple-1 goes up for auction next month

This Apple-1 will go under the hammer September 25, 2018, in Invaluable’s ‘Remarkable Rarities’ sale. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 28 — Calling all Apple fanboys and collectors: An Apple-1 is set to be sold at auction in Boston on September 25, 2018, and potential buyers will be able to bid online. The computer is estimated to fetch between US$300,000 (RM1.23 million) and US$400,000.

The computer, which was built in 1976, was recently restored and is billed as being perfectly operational. It comes with the owner’s manual, a new period-style power supply with original Apple-1 power cable and connector, as well as a keyboard and a period Sanyo 4205 video monitor.

The Apple-1 will be auctioned with a starting bid of US$50,000 with live bidding set to begin September 25. Hopefuls can sign up to bid via Invaluable.com.

The Apple-1 was the first personal computer sold by the Californian tech firm. It is a relatively rudimentary device, requiring a keyboard and a monitor or TV to function. It is now a collector’s item that can fetch impressive sums when remaining machines come up for sale. Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak produced around 200 models in 1976, almost all of which sold within a few months.

The computer is being sold as part of the “Remarkable Rarities” auction, which features rare items from Nirvana Smells Like Teen Spirit sheet music signed by the three band members to a letter signed by George Washington. Other Apple-related lots in the sale include a Macintosh computer signed by Steve Jobs and nine team members (estimated to fetch US$25,000 to US$30,000) and a Betamax videotape of the firm’s “1984” commercial for the launch of Macintosh (estimated to fetch US$10,000 to US$15,000).

