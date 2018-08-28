Transport Ministry apologises for National Day airspace closure

Transport Minister, Anthony Loke, speaks to reporters during the launch of Aerotel Kuala Lumpur in KLIA2, Sepang August 28, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SEPANG, August 28 — The Transport Ministry has apologised to those affected by the temporary closure of the airspace above the country’s two major airports due to Merdeka parade training.

Minister Anthony Loke said today that the ministry had no choice but to close the airspace in order to allow the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) to conduct training before National Day.

“The ministry understands that this will have some impact on both aviation and passengers.

“So, we hope those affected will understand the situation,” he told a press conference after officiating airport hotel, Aerotel, at KLIA2 today.

Loke also confirmed that the airspace above the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and KLIA2 will be closed for 90 minutes daily between 9am and 10.30am, until August 31.

“We gave two weeks of notice prior to the closure.

“I asked the relevant authorities, in particular the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) and Mavcom, to give the notice as early as possible because we decided this earlier this month,” he added.

Last week, CAAM said in a statement that it will temporarily close the airspace above KLIA and KLIA2 to allow the RMAF to conduct training for several days ahead of the 2018 Merdeka Day celebration airshow.