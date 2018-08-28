Ferrari’s new 488 Pista Spider is its most powerful convertible

Ferrari’s 488 Pista Spider is the continuation of Ferrari’s top-selling 488 line. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 28 — On Sunday on the Pebble Beach Golf Course in California, Ferrari unveiled the 50th convertible model it has ever made, the Ferrari 488 Pista Spider.

This 488 Pista Spider is the continuation of Ferrari’s top-selling 488 line. It has the most powerful Ferrari V8 engine ever — 720 horsepower on twin-turbos — and a unique barking rev sound thanks to the fact that it now packs a retractable rooftop. The Pista Spider can go to 62mph in 2.8 seconds; top speed is 211mph. (Pista is Italian for “track,” after all, which signifies just where this car is best suited to live.)

But there’s not much to see here that is new from the 488 Pista, except for that folding roof.

Besides the bold blue racing stripe down the front of the car, the most notable changes to this 488 Pista Spider are its new diamond-finish 20-inch alloy wheels with a novel 10-spoke star-effect and the optional one-piece carbon-fiber wheels that offer a 20-per-cent weight reduction over the forged alloys that come standard with the car. Launch control is still there, actuated by a button on the LaFerrari-like carbon-fibre outcropping, as are the dynamic traction control settings and a chassis firm enough to make you feel like a true speedracer — even on your way to Malibu Kitchen.

Ferrari executives at the debut said the premiere in the United States was a natural choice given that ever since the 1950s, North American buyers have always bought higher numbers of “high-performance convertibles” compared to consumers in Europe and the Middle East.

Here’s the bad news: The roof adds 200 pounds to the superlight Pista, which you’ll notice around corners. And, although the pricing has yet to be announced, it’s sure to hit in the high US$350,000 (RM1.43 million) range, with orders on the limited run starting now. Better hurry to get your allocation now. — Bloomberg