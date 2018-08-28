Rosamund Pike and Jamie Dornan star in ‘A Private War’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘A Private War’ that stars Rosamund Pike and Jamie Dornan.

LOS ANGELES, Aug 28 — Check out the first trailer for upcoming true story A Private War that stars Rosamund Pike and Jamie Dornan.

The film tells the story of acclaimed American journalist Marie Colvin who was killed during the siege of Homs in Syria and it documents her life and career leading up to her decision to go to Syria.

Also starring in the film are Tom Hollander, Corey Johnson and Stanley Tucci.

The synopsis of the film reads: “In a world where journalism is under attack, Marie Colvin (Pike) is one of the most celebrated war correspondents of our time. Colvin is an utterly fearless and rebellious spirit, driven to the frontlines of conflicts across the globe to give voice to the voiceless, while constantly testing the limits between bravery and bravado. After being hit by a grenade in Sri Lanka, she wears a distinctive eye patch and is still as comfortable sipping martinis with London’s elite as she is confronting dictators. Colvin sacrifices loving relationships, and over time, her personal life starts to unravel as the trauma she’s witnessed takes its toll. Yet, her mission to show the true cost of war leads her — along with renowned war photographer Paul Conroy (Dornan) — to embark on the most dangerous assignment of their lives in the besieged Syrian city of Homs.”

A Private War is set for release on November 2.