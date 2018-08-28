Asus ZenBook Pro 15 launched, a svelte and versatile ultrabook

The Asus ZenBook Pro 15 offers high specs in a svelte body with a stunning 4K display. — Picture by Erna Mahyuni

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Asus launched its latest ultrabook, the ZenBook Pro 15, which comes in three variants for the Malaysian market.

The most distinctive feature of the laptop is its touchpad (called a Screen Pad) that can function as an extra display, be used for dedicated apps or become a mini-extension for the laptop’s screen. It’s not the first multitasking customisation of a laptop touchpad but it’s an interesting one.

The 15-inch 4K UHD display offers high-res graphics and coupled with the NVIDA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics will entice graphics and design professionals.

As for what’s under the hood, Asus offers the latest processors — up to an Intel Core i9 hex-core and a maximum of 16GB 2400Hz DDR4 RAM, and a maximum of 1TB SSD storage.

Ports-wise, there are two USB-C ports supporting the Thunderbolt 3 standard, two USB 3.1 Type A USB ports as well as HDMI.

The laptops are already available with three configurations — the lowest spec 8GB version with an i7-8750H processor and 512GB SSD costs RM5,999. The version with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage is priced at RM8,899.

For the highest specs, you will get an i9-8950HQ processor, 16GB RAM and 1TB of storage for RM10,999.