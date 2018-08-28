Law minister: No evidence to implicate Shafie Apdal in alleged corruption

Liew said the probe against Shafie was conducted in a transparent manner with no special treatment accorded to him. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — The prosecution did not proceed with the case on alleged misappropriation of rural infrastructure development funds in Sabah involving RM1.5 billion against former rural and regional development minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal due to insufficient evidence, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong said the investigation against Mohd Shafie, who is now the Sabah chief minister, was conducted since April 21 last year under Section 17a of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009.

“The investigation paper was opened on April 21, 2017, and submitted to the MACC senior federal counsel on May 23 this year.

“After studying the matter, the prosecution decided on June 20 this year on ‘No Further Action’ or not to proceed with the prosecution because the evidence adduced was not sufficient for further action,” he said when responding to a question from Senator Datuk Jamilah Sulaiman who had wanted to know the progress of the case of alleged corruption involving Mohd Shafie.

Liew said the probe against Mohd Shafie, who is the MP for Semporna, was conducted in a transparent manner with no special treatment accorded to him.

“No special treatment was given to Shafie, unlike in a recent case where a detained leader was not given the orange (MACC lockup) attire, but Shafie wore the attire during his detention.

“Shafie was arrested by the MACC on October 19 last year. The preliminary investigation was conducted through interviews at the Kota Kinabalu MACC office and, at the same time, I was informed that the MACC went to Shafie’s house and checked his (bank) accounts, (but) no money was found.

“What is important is that the MACC has confirmed there is no proof in Shafie’s case,” he said.

Replying to a supplementary question from Mohd Yusmadi Mohd Yusoff on whether special treatment was given to a certain individual in connection with the alleged criminal intimidation against the Sabah Yang Di-Pertua Negeri, Liew said the investigation into the case was going on.

“On the alleged criminal intimidation by the former Sabah chief minister (Tan Sri Musa Aman), we found that when a report was lodged by the Yang Di-Pertua Negeri, he (Musa) had left the country and later we were informed by his lawyer that he was not well and had sought treatment,” he added. — Bernama