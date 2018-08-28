MACC detains four for bribing Sarawak Energy officials

The four suspects are being investigated under Section 17(b) of the MACC Act 2009 for giving bribes. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, Aug 28 — The Sarawak Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained four people, including two women, for allegedly bribing staff of state-owned electricity provider Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) since last year.

A source said that the four, aged 37 to 41, were detained yesterday between 5pm and 5.40pm after having their statements recorded at the MACC offices in Miri and Sibu.

The four were being investigated for making monthly payments to SEB personnel in return for them not taking any action against their activities, including tampering with electricity meters, the illegal connection of meters and extension of electrical wires.

Two of the suspects are “runners” for a number of premises in Miri and Sibu while the other two are landlords.

The source said MACC officers seized 90 units of electricity meters, 600 units of meter covers, 590 units of meter bases and a number of consumers’ electricity bills with charges reduced by as much as 75 per cent of the total amount.

According to the source, meter tampering, the illegal connection of meters and illegal extension of electrical wires on premises are said to be widespread in Miri and Sibu.

State MACC director Razim Mohd Noor, when contacted, confirmed that the anti-graft body had arrested the four suspects for giving bribes to SEB staff.

“SEB may have lost up to RM12 million in revenue yearly due to illegal activities in Miri and Sibu,” he said, adding MACC will not investigate the loss of revenue, but will let SEB probe that and take appropriate action against the staff involved in receiving the bribes and participating in other illegal activities.

