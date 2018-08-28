Bursa firmer at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia manages to retain its earlier support for share prices to remain higher. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-afternoon, with the key index staying in positive territory, supported by persistent buying momentum in index-linked counters.

At 3.03pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 8.97 points to 1,820.57.

Gains in Petronas Chemicals pushed the composite index higher by 2.713 points. The stock increased 19 sen to RM9.69.

On the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 518 to 353 with 365 counters unchanged, 661 untraded and 56 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.8 billion shares worth RM1.26 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank improved seven sen to RM10.00, CIMB bagged six sen to RM6.02, while both Public Bank and Tenaga were flat at RM24.98 and RM15.72.

Among actives, Sapura Energy shed three sen to 34.5 sen, XoX inched up half-a-sen to eight sen, while Vivocom was flat at three sen.

The FBM Emas Index rose 33.88 points to 12,784.93, the FBMT 100 Index increased 35.78 points to 12,579.24, the FBM Emas Shariah Index earned 41.36 points to 12,925.32 and the FBM Ace Index added 1.17 points to 5,402.24.

The FBM 70, however, fell 54.87 points to 15,365.36.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index was 91.27 points stronger at 17,842.84, but the Industrial Index eased 2.27 points to 3,241.68, while the Plantation Index fell 12.77 points to 7,577.81. — Bernama