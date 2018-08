People walk near a road damaged by yesterday's large earthquake at Kayangan Port in Lombok, Indonesia August 20, 2018 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. — Reuters pic

KUPANG, Aug 28 — An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck off eastern Indonesian province today, the US Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties from the quake, which hit at a depth of 10km about 100km southeast of Kupang, capital of the province of East Nusa Tenggara. — Reuters