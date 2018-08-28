UEM Sunrise profits up

UEM Sunrise Managing Director Anwar Syahrin Abdul Ajib speaks at a press conference, July 15, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — UEM Sunrise Bhd's net profit surged to RM239.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, from RM14.57 million recorded in the corresponding period a year ago, driven by revenue from ongoing developments, contribution from asset divestment and cost savings.

Revenue for the period increased by 21 per cent year-on-year to RM861.1 million from RM711.2 million previously.

“Together with asset divestment, the revenue contribution from local property development remains strong,” the company said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Anwar Syahrin Abdul Ajib attributed the improvement in profits to property development activities, namely Almas, Residensi Sefina and Estuari Gardens, encouraging sales from inventories and realisation of cost savings initiatives.

He also added the company was on track to meet the RM1.2 billion sales target.