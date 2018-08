In this file photo taken on December 19, 2017 French Minister of Ecological and Inclusive Transition Nicolas Hulot delivers a speech. — AFP pic

PARIS, Aug 28 — France’s Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot, one of the most popular members of President Emmanuel Macron’s government, announced his resignation today.

“I am taking the decision to leave the government,” he said on France Inter radio, adding that he felt “all alone” on environmental issues within the cabinet. — AFP