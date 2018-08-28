Tchaikovsky’s ‘Swan Lake’ leads hardest ballet to master, even for professionals (VIDEO)

Barton and Watson during dress rehearsal. — Picture by Ryan James Davies

PETALING JAYA, Aug 28 — Professional ballet dancers who take on the lead roles in Tchaikovsky’s timeless Swan Lake said dancing for the parts of Prince Siegfried and Odette are notoriously tough to master.

“For us dancing the roles of Prince Siegfried and Odette is 10 out of 10 for difficulty,” ballet master Jonathan Barton told Malay Mail.

Barton and his lead ballerina Natasha Watson are part of the prestigious Ballet West UK who are currently performing Swan Lake at the Genting International Showroom.

“These roles are arguably some of the most challenging both technically and artistically within classical ballet.”

Tchaikovsky’s beloved ballet, based on a German folktale, is an enchanting tale about a prince named Siegfried who falls in love with a princess who is cursed into a swan by an evil sorcerer.

The production in Genting is the first time a professional full cast from the UK is performing a full-length production in Malaysia.

The performance is choreographed by Daniel Job, the renowned ballet master who trained with the father of American ballet George Balanchine.

For Barton and Watson, the story of Swan Lake has remained timeless after so many decades — they believe it is because of Tchaikovsky’s memorable score.

“It contributes a great deal to Swan Lake’s reputation as the most iconic classical ballet of all time. The movements reflect the music in the most beautiful way.

“Audiences are drawn to the pure classicism of this ballet, where we see the ballerina in her purest form,” explained Barton.

Watson said the most challenging part about dancing as Odette is developing a strong emotional connection with her character.

“Odette is a vulnerable character, full of emotional depth and sadness. I strive to embody the movement of a swan into my performance, especially through the port de bras and the fluidity of each movement.

“The ability to tell a story is my priority. The ballet deals with enduring themes such as love and betrayal, and in this way, I hope the audience will relate to Odette and her journey,” she said.

Watson began dancing at the age of three and said dancers train for years to be cast as the lead.

She has also performed as both Odette and Odile in other Swan Lake productions and described the experience as “exceptionally challenging but rewarding.”

Providing a glimpse into her life as a ballerina, Watson said performing as a principal dancer with Ballet West was the most significant moment of her career.

“To achieve this title after many years of hard work and commitment has been my greatest achievement and something that continues to drive me as an artist.

“I aspire to that delicate balance of classical technique and emotional expression, and cherish every performance that I give on stage,” she said.

