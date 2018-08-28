Actress Maya Karin in comeback with 'Munafik 2'

Maya stars as lead character Sakinah in horror film 'Munafik 2.' — Screengrab from Maya Karin's Facebook

PETALING JAYA, Aug 28 — Maya Karin fans are in for a treat as the actress will be seen — in a lead role, no less — in the highly-anticipated horror film sequel Munafik 2, which will hit cinemas on Thursday.

Maya accepted the part after being briefed about the plot of the Syamsul Yusof-directed film by Skop Production Sdn Bhd producer Datuk Yusof Haslam.

She told Kosmo! Online it was a great project by a leading production company and one helmed by a reputable director.

“At first I promised to shoot for 20 days. After the re-arrangements, more scenes were added for the character Sakinah, and from 20 days it became 40. The entire shoot ended up taking 65 days,” Maya said.

“I don't regret acting in this film because the satisfaction I derived as an actress in Munafik 2 was tremendous.”

Since Maya’s last appearance in films Jwanita and Nota in 2015, the actress has been on a three-year hiatus.

She explained that her break from acting was not intentional but because she did not receive any offers that appealed to her.

“I will look for projects that provide maximum satisfaction to the audience because, as an actress, I don’t create films for myself to watch at home but for the audience,” she told Kosmo! Online.

“It is the most delightful and proudest thing to have people still reacting and being touched by the films I've been in until today. There is no use to act in 100 films if no one remembers you in any of them.”

Maya's high expectations for the quality of her work echoed that of the film's director.

“In fact, it is not just the audience who has high expectations for Munafik 2 but myself as well.

“As a director, if the first film was created meticulously, the second film should be created with greater attention to detail,” Yusof told Kosmo! Online.

The actress became famous after starring in Pontianak Harum Sundal Malam in 2004 and its sequel in 2005.

Maya then ventured into television where she joined the VJ team of Channel V International and later explored various comedic roles including playing the title role of a mermaid in the 2008 film Duyung.

In 2011, her work in the film Ombak Rindu won her the Best Actress Award at Anugerah Skrin and Malaysia Film Festival 2012.