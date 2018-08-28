Defence white paper drafted, Chin Tong says

Deputy Defence Minister Liew Chin Tong speaks during the International Association of Counterterrorism and Security Professionals counter-terrorism symposium in Kuala Lumpur August 28, 2018. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — The Defence Ministry has drafted a white paper on its military challenges, threats and the government’s capacity to tackle them, Deputy Defence Minister Liew Chin Tong said today.

He said the white paper aims to help Malaysians understand better the role of defence and the need for armaments and other military assets to deal with security threats against the country.

“This is something new for Malaysia but a common practice in democracies around the world.

“It must be known that defence and security is not confined to just the ministry, but the effort of societies at large,” he said after delivering his closing speech at the International Association of Counterterrorism and Security Professionals counter-terrorism symposium at the InterContinental Hotel here.

A white paper is a comprehensive report that provides information on a specific issue and proposes solutions to enable decisions to be made.

However, Liew did not elaborate on the details of the white paper as it was only drafted recently.

In his speech earlier, Liew said the white paper was the government’s effort to improve understanding among Malaysians of its priorities for the future.