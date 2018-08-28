Sime Darby Property net profit falls to RM684m

The logo of Sime Darby is seen at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 7, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Sime Darby Property Bhd's net profit for the financial year ended June 30, 2018 narrowed to RM684.29 million from RM709.10 million a year before.

The plantation company's revenue fell to RM2.35 billion from RM2.61 billion, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

Group revenue declined 9.9 per cent compared with the previous year, it added.

For the fourth quarter ended Jun 30, 2018, profit reduced to RM91.56 million from RM376.44 million, while revenue for the quarter under review dropped to RM617.37 million from RM1.14 billion. — Bernama