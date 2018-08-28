MCA would-be leaders lack vision for reform, says Chin Tong

DAP senator Liew Chin Tong speaks during the International Association of Counterterrorism and Security Professionals counter-terrorism symposium in Kuala Lumpur August 28, 2018. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 ― DAP senator Liew Chin Tong said today he does not see any potential to carry out meaningful reform among MCA presidential candidates in its internal election, even as the Barisan Nasional (BN) party aspires to return to power.

“MCA must have a vision if it hopes to actually play a role and have a chance in competing in the next general election as a choice of government.

“If MCA does not understand what ‘New Malaysia’ is all about, then it has no future and I do not see that among the candidates,” Liew who is deputy defence minister told reporters after delivering his closing speech at the International Association of Counterterrorism and Security Professionals counter-terrorism symposium at the InterContinental Hotel here.

Earlier today, former MCA vice-president Gan Ping Sieu confirmed his intention to contest the party's top post while party deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong has expressed interest to take over from outgoing president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai.

Liow, who lost in the May 9 general election, has said he will not seek re-election. He was elected to lead the BN Chinese component in 2013.

Some MCA members are expecting former president Tan Sri Dr Chua Soi Lek to make a comeback and helm the party.

Liew who is also Johor DAP chairman reiterated his previous damning appraisal of MCA made shortly after the 14th general election, saying the party “died” in 2008 and was finally “buried” in 2018.

He said he hoped MCA and the remaining two BN component parties can play their role as a constructive Opposition to challenge government on the policy-making front.

“It is better for MCA to have a vision for the nation, but that requires a new Opposition leadership so that people can have a clear idea of what it stands for,” he said.