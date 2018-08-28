EPF warns members of fake website

In a statement today, EPF said the viral message and contents were false and did not come from the agency. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 ― The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has identified a viral message which claimed that members who worked between 1990 and 2018 are entitled to a RM6,000 incentive.

In a statement today, EPF said the viral message and contents were false and did not come from the agency.

“The message also has a link which will be directed to the fake EPF website, asking people to respond to a survey to check for their entitlement to the incentive on the fake website,” it said.

The EPF believed that this was an attempt to phish for members’ personal data for fraudulent purposes.

Members are urged not to respond to such surveys nor provide their personal data to any unverified third party, and also not to spread the chain message any further.

All information about EPF products and services is available on the official EPF website at www.kwsp.gov.my, Contact Management Centre at 03-89226000 or email via http://enquiry.kwsp.gov.my. ― Bernama