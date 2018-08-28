Malaysia upsets Indonesia to win first takraw gold in 24 years

National sepak takraw player Mohamad Azlan Alias (second, right) in action during the 2018 Asian Games finals in Palembang August 28, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Malaysia ended its 24-year wait for an Asian Games gold medal in sepak takraw when the national team defeated hosts Indonesia 2-1 in the final played in Jakarta today.

Faced with a hostile home crowd and allegedly biased judging, the men’s regu of Zulkifli Razak, Farhan Adam and Azlan Alias showed steely determination to snatch triumph from a losing position.

After losing the first set 21-18, they came back first from 17-11, then 19-15 to take the second 22-20.

At 20-19, the Malaysians were denied the winning point by Filipino referee Solomon Pagio Padiz despite replays showing the ball landing in court.

They then upped the tempo in the third to win 21-11.

The success is Malaysia’s third at the Games — they won in 1990 in Beijing and 1994 in Hiroshima, Japan — and took the contingent’s gold medal tally to four.

Malaysia must win three more gold to reach the target of seven gold medals at the Games.