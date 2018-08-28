Source: Treasury chief to replace Ali Hamsa as Chief Sec

Datuk Seri Ismail Bakar (right) replaced Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah as Treasury secretary-general. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Treasury secretary-general Datuk Seri Ismail Bakar is the frontrunner to be the next Chief Secretary to the Government, said a source in the administration.

The position is currently held by Tan Sri Ali Hamsa, but he is due to retire tomorrow.

The source added that the appointment letter has already been prepared and Ali is set to hand over his duties this evening.

Ali was appointed to the post in 2012.

He had survived the early cull of agency and department heads that occurred shortly after Pakatan Harapan won the general election.

Ismail only became Treasury secretary-general in June, replacing Tan Sri Irwan Serigar whose contract was cut short.