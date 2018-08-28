MMEA senior officer in remand for corruption, money laundering

A senior MMEA officer is remanded for alleged corruption and money laundering. — Picture by Dawn Chin

CHUKAI, Aug 28 ― A Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) senior officer with the rank of Lieutenant Commander is in remand for seven days for alleged corruption and money laundering.

Kemaman Sessions Court judge Badrul Munir Mohd Hamdy issued the remand order following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

According to a MACC source, the suspect, who is a commanding officer of a Malaysian maritime vessel, was alleged to have received between RM4,000 and RM9,000 from owners of foreign fishing vessels in 2016 and 2017 for the release of their ships that were detained for encroaching into Malaysian waters.

The money was allegedly deposited into a bank account of another individual.

The 37-year-old suspect, also believed to be involved in money laundering activities, was arrested at 11.20am yesterday at the Pasir Puteh District Council Hall.

He was held for investigation under Section 17 (A) of the MACC Act and also under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act. ― Bernama