For bibliophiles and bookworms: 6 cool bookstores to check out in the Klang Valley

PETALING JAYA, Aug 28 — Maybe you are looking for that one book that is simply not available at regular bookstores? Or it could be you just want a quiet corner to dive into the pages of that book you have been meaning to read.

Whatever it is that your book-loving heart desires, we are pretty sure you will find something to excite you at one or more of these cool bookstores:

Lit Books

P-01-11 Tropicana Avenue, 12, Persiaran Tropicana, Tropicana Golf & Country Resort, 47410 Petaling Jaya.

11am-9pm from Wednesday to Sunday; 1pm-9pm on Tuesday; closed on Monday

This is not just a place for books, this is where you will find literature!

Come for a chat with the store owner and leave with some terrific recommendations. Liftbooks image from Facebook/Lit Books

Silverfish Bookstore

Bangsar Village, 20-2F, Jalan Telawi 1, Bangsar, 59100 Kuala Lumpur.

Daily, 10am-10pm

Silverfish Bookstore is a name familiar to all who love books as they have been in business since 1999. They champion Malaysian writing in English.

In their own words: “We're simultaneously publishers, a bookstore, and an education centre.” Image from Silverfish Books

Cite Book Garden

41, Jalan Radin Anum, Sri Petaling, 57000 Kuala Lumpur.

Daily, 11am-7pm

Cite Book Garden is the largest online Chinese bookstore in Malaysia, which now “hoards” its collection in a small cozy store.

Book lovers can browse to their hearts' content while drinking cups of coffee ordered from the store's cafe. Just perfect. Image from Facebook/Citè Book Garden 城邦閱讀花園

Junk Bookstore

78, Jalan Tun HS Lee, City Centre, 50050 Kuala Lumpur.

Daily, 8.30am-5pm

If you are the bibliophile who adores the touch of parchment under your fingertips and the smell of old books, Junk Bookstore is a must-visit because they are the country’s oldest and largest second-hand bookstore!

Part of the stacks of books filling the store were supposedly shipped all the way from Australia by the current owner’s sister and brother-in-law! Image from Facebook/Junk Book Store

BookXcess

Tamarind Square

L3M-04, Tamarind Square, Persiaran Multimedia, Cyber 10, 63000, Cyberjaya.

Daily, 24 hours

Amcorp Mall

L3-60, Amcorp Mall, 18 Jalan Persiaran Barat, off Jalan Timur, 46050 Petaling Jaya.

Daily, 10am-9.30pm

Fahrenheit88

Lot 2-14 to Lot 2-22, Fahrenheit88, 179 Jalan Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur.

Daily, 10am-10pm

The Starling

T-331B, The Starling, 6, Jalan SS 21/23, Damansara Utama, 47400 Petaling Jaya

Daily, 10am-10pm

Eager to escape into the world of fantasy or maybe you want to solve a management problem, or learn a skill — but books are not as affordable as you wish? Don’t fret.

BookXcess sells brand new books but with prices “up to 80 per cent less than other bookstores.” What are you waiting for?

They are also the same people behind the world's biggest (arguably) book sale — the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale — which takes place over several days every year. Image from Facebook/BookXcess

Gerakbudaya

2, Jalan Bukit 11/2, 46200 Petaling Jaya.

10am-7pm from Monday to Saturday; Closed on Sunday

Priding itself as a “movement of culture,” Gerakbudaya has books on history, politics and socio-economics... and a whole lot more.

In the bookstore, you are likely to find thoughtful, critical and well-written pieces which are meticulously curated by Gerakbudaya.