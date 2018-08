Rouhani vows to defeat ‘anti-Iranian’ officials in the White House

Iran President Hassan Rouhani speaks to the nation in Tehran, Iran July 14, 2015, about the ‘win-win’ result of the Iran nuclear deal with major powers. REUTERS President.ir/Handout

LONDON, Aug 28 — Iran will overcome newly reimposed US measures against Tehran, sanctions that will only serve to unify the nation, President Hassan Rouhani said today.

In a speech broadcast live on state television, Rouhani said his government would overcome the economic challenges and show “the anti-Iranian officials in the White House” that the sanctions would fail.

“The economic problems are critical, but more important than that is that many people have lost their faith in the future of the Islamic Republic and are in doubt about its power,” Rouhani said, while answering lawmakers’ questions about his handling of the economy, amid rising prices and unemployment.

“We are not afraid of America or the economic problems,” he said.

“We will overcome the troubles.” — Reuters