Deputy director-general, six others from PM’s Dept under probe over missing GE14 funds

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — A deputy director with a “Datuk” title and six other administrative and diplomatic staff attached to the Prime Minister’s Department have been remanded five days for investigation into the misappropriation of millions of ringgit meant for 14th general election in May.

A Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) source told Malay Mail that all seven suspects were arrested yesterday and the remand application was approved by the Magistrates’ Court in Putrajaya this morning.

"The suspects was detained in stages since noon yesterday at the Prime Minister's Department and also at the MACC headquarters when they arrived to have their statements recorded," the source said.

Malay Mail understands that all the senior government suspects held Grade 44 till the Public Sector Major Post (JUSA) B grade and served in the research department of the Prime Minister's Department.

The source further said the seven are being investigated under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, which concerns abusing his position for gratification.

Previously, 17 security personnel of the Prime Minister’s Department were remanded five days starting August 8 to assist in the investigation into the alleged embezzlement of RM3.5 million in funds meant for the same election.

MACC seized cash amounting to RM840,700 and nine motorcycles of various make worth a total of RM90,000.