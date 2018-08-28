Report: Caning for lesbian couple delayed by ‘technical’ issues

A Google screenshot of the Terengganu Shariah Court. The authorities have postponed the caning sentence imposed on two women convicted of same-sex relations in Terengganu.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Islamic authorities have postponed the caning sentence imposed on two women convicted of same-sex relations in Terengganu.

According to The Star, Shariah court registrar Nurulhuda Abd Rahman explained that the execution of the sentence required the cooperation of several agencies and some “technical issues” still existed.

“Therefore, it was best to postpone the punishment to a later date,” she was quoted as saying.

On August 12, the Terengganu Shariah High Court sentenced the two alleged lesbians to a fine of RM3,300 and six strokes of the cane each after convicting them of homosexual activities.

According to the facts of the case, the two women were arrested on April 8 while in a car at a public square in Dungun and in the midst of sexual activity.

The caning had been scheduled to take place today.

The duo are currently out on bail pending the execution of the corporal punishment.

Rights groups such as the Human Right Commission and Amnesty International have called for an end to corporal punishment in Malaysia, calling it barbaric and demeaning.

A coalition of 10 non-governmental organisations have also criticised the sentence, saying sexual acts between consenting adults should not be criminalised.