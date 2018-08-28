Return my RM80,000 necklace then, Vida tells 2017 'Gegar Vaganza' winner

Caption Datuk Seri Vida keen to put an end to this saga. — Picture by Farhan Najib

PETALING JAYA, Aug 28 — Datuk Seri Hasmiza Othman, better known as Datuk Seri Vida, has asked Wan Aishah Wan Ariffin to return her necklace after being accused of gifting fake gems to the 2017 Gegar Vaganza winner.

The cosmetic mogul came forward to discuss the issue after Aishah uploaded an Instagram post claiming that her gift was merely a costume jewellery rather than the RM80,000 which Datuk Seri Vida vauled it at.

“I ask Aishah to give me back the necklace if it’s becoming to big of an issue to Malaysians.

“Return it. End of story,” she told Utusan Online when interviewed at her house in Ipoh yesterday.

She added that the gift was from her personal collection and denied claims that she was trying to promote her own jewellery store by giving her a piece from her personal collection.

“It was my own necklace, I paid a lot for it and it’s not a synthetic gemstone.

“I gave that diamond necklace as a sincere gift from my heart because I wanted to present something meaningful to the contestant.”

She went on to say that she would be willing to replace the jewels given to Aishah with Lavida Coin, her very own cryptocurrency.

“If this story is becoming such a big issue, I will replace it with Lavida Coin, which has an unimaginable value to it,” she said.

Aishah had received the diamond necklace as part of a prize for attaining first place in the fourth season of reality talent show Gegar Vaganza.

The singer uploaded two videos on Instagram yesterday showing the necklace being evaluated by jewellers using a diamond detector.

Part 2 video... A post shared by Wan Aishah Wan Ariffin (@aishahjmm) on Aug 27, 2018 at 6:34am PDT

“To those who claim that I am lying and making up stories, this diamond detector will make a sound if it is used on authentic pieces like my ring,” she wrote in the caption.

“If the detector remains silent, it means it is fake.”