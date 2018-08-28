US: UN Rohingya probe adds to growing evidence against Myanmar

Marzuki Darusman, chairperson of the Independent International Fact-finding Mission on Myanmar attends a news conference on the publication of a final written report at the United Nations in Geneva, August 27, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Aug 28 — The results of a United Nations investigation released yesterdayday add to a “growing body of information indicating widespread human rights abuses” by Myanmar’s security forces against Rohingya Muslims, a spokesman for the US State Department said.

However, the United States would only decide whether genocide or crimes against humanity had been committed “after a thorough review of the available facts and relevant legal analysis,” the spokesman said.

In a report issued earlier yesterday, UN investigators said Myanmar’s military carried out mass killings and gang rapes of Rohingya with “genocidal intent” and the commander-in-chief and five generals should be prosecuted for the gravest crimes under international law. — Reuters