Toll-free travel on MEX Expressway on National Day

MESB said in a statement today that the MEX Expressway will be toll-free for all classes of motor vehicles on August 31. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 ― The Maju Expressway (MEX) will be toll-free for all classes of motor vehicles on Friday, August 31, in conjunction with National Day 2018, according to the concessionaire Maju Expressway Sdn Bhd (MESB).

MESB said in a statement today that the toll-free travel can be enjoyed from 12am to 11.59pm on that date.

This toll-free travel was expected to benefit over 110,000 city folk, mainly those who would want to watch the National Day 2018 celebration, it said. The National Day 2018 celebration is scheduled to be held in Putrajaya.

MESB said the public can obtain the latest information on the toll-free facility and traffic reports via Twitter on MEXTraffic, Facebook ― MEX Traffic or the MEX Hotline at 03-83159111. ― Bernama