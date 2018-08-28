See this new featurette for ‘The Conjuring’ spin-off ‘The Nun’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from upcoming horror film ‘The Nun’.

LOS ANGELES, Aug 28 — Warner Bros has released a new featurette for The Conjuring spin-off The Nun that provides a bit more insight on the move.

The film sees Bonnie Aarons reprising her Conjuring 2 role as the title character with Demian Bichir as Father Burke, Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene, Jonas Bloquet as villager Frenchie, Charlotte Hope as the abbey’s Sister Victoria and Ingrid Bisu as Sister Oana.

The synopsis of the film reads: “When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Together they uncover the order’s unholy secret. Risking not only their lives but their faith and their very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of the same demonic nun that first terrorised audiences in The Conjuring 2, as the abbey becomes a horrific battleground between the living and the damned.”

The Nun is set for release on September 7.