Immigration softens stance towards trafficked people in bid to catch traffickers

Immigration Department’s Chief of Enforcement, Investigation and Prosecution Saravana Kumar speaks during the Asean Security Symposium in Kuala Lumpur August 28, 2018. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 ― The Immigration Department has changed its treatment towards foreigners trafficked into the country in a bid to nab the masterminds behind the trafficking syndicates.

Its chief of enforcement, investigation and prosecution Saravana Kumar said the department has adopted a softer stance and provide more support in order to persuade the victims of the trafficking trade to remain in Malaysia after they have been rescued to obtain as much information as possible.

“We need to ensure their cooperation and for them to continue staying in the country so that the prosecution process can move forward,” he said at the International Association of Counterterrorism and Security Professionals counter-terrorism symposium at the InterContinental Hotel here.

“However, some of these victims refused to cooperate after they are placed in shelter homes for a month or two, foregoing any trial or compensation they may receive throughout the prosecution process,” he added.

Saravana said his department was challenged to catch the leaders of human trafficking rings because the investigation links were often lost once the victims left the country.

He said technology also helped human traffickers stay ahead of law enforcers, who needed more time to complete investigations.

MORE TO COME