Babysitter pleads not guilty to hurting baby

A woman was charged with voluntarily causing hurt on a 10-month-old baby boy who was placed under her care last week. — Google screenshot

BUTTERWORTH, Aug 28 ― A woman pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge with voluntarily causing hurt on a 10-month-old baby boy who was placed under her care last week.

Mas Haimi Mohd Zaini, 33, was alleged to have pinched the child on the chest in the living room of a house in Taman Seri Serdang here at 9.30am last August 20.

The charge, under Section 323 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to a year, or fine of up to RM2,000, or both, if found guilty.

Magistrate Che Rohana Ismail allowed the woman bail of RM6,000 in one surety and set September 21 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by prosecuting officer Nor Aziah Hasan, while lawyer Mohd Redzuan Mohamed Yusoff represented Mas Haimi. ― Bernama