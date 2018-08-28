Court charges ex-MIC vice-president with money laundering involving RM6.01m

Tan Sri S. Balakrishnan was alleged to be involved in money laundering activities by making withdrawal transactions for a total of RM6.012 million, believed to be proceeds from illegal activities. ― Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, Aug 28 ― Former MIC vice-president Tan Sri S. Balakrishnan pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to two counts of money laundering, involving withdrawal transactions for RM6.012 million, between 2012 and 2013.

On the first count, Balakrishnan, as a representative of Sinniyah & Sons Sdn Bhd, was alleged to be involved in money laundering activities by making withdrawal transactions for a total of RM6.012 million, believed to be proceeds from illegal activities, from the company’s bank account at Bank Affin Berhad.

The second charge, involving the same offence and for the same amount, was made in his capacity as a director of Sinniyah & Sons Sdn Bhd

Both the offences were committed at Bank Affin Berhad, Jalan Kebun Teh here between June 12, 2012 and September 5, 2013.

The charges were made under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (Amla) 2001, read with Section 87(1) of the same law.

Balakrishnan , who was MIC vice-president from 2013 until 2015, faced a fine of not more than RM5 million or imprisonment for up to five years, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Khazrin Hafiz Khalil prosecuted, while lawyers Datuk V. Manukaran and N. Yuhendra represented Balakrishnan.

Judge Jailani Rahman allowed the prosecution’s request for the case to be transferred for hearing at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court, where Balakrishnan had another case which had been set for trial this September 3.

The case was over false claims of nearly RM13 milliion allegedly made by Balakrishnan in connection with the Sungai Melaka beautification and restoration project in 2013. ― Bernama