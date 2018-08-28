Sabah official says Tun Mustapha marine park under threat from fish bombing

Research has found that there were massive exploitation of fishing activities carried out in the area that could threaten the marine life there. — Reuters pic

KUDAT, Aug 28 — All quarters should consolidate efforts and resources to ensure the 898,762.76 hectare Tun Mustapha Park continues to be protected against any elements that can threaten its ecosystem.

Sabah Assistant Minister of Education and Innovation Mohamad Mohamarin said this being that research by government agencies and non-governmental organisations found there were massive exploitation of fishing activities carried out in the area that could threaten the marine life there.

“I was also informed that based on reef checks by the Sabah Parks and WWF-Malaysia, conducted at several locations of the Tun Mustapha Park, there are indications that some species, such as mameng and grouper, are decreasing.

“There are some coral reefs that are damaged as a result of fish bombing,” he said when opening the World Coral Reef Day here yesterday.

Hence, he said, it was important that awareness, knowledge and love for coral reefs be instilled in the society, especially among local residents, and also the importance of coral reefs to the ecosystem and their daily life.

“The coral reefs at the Tun Mustapha Marine Park belong to us and as such, we should love and take good care of it, not only for tourism, but also as breeding grounds for fish,” he added.

The Tun Mustapha Park, which spans across waters off the district of Kudat, Kota Marudu and Pitas, is said to be one of the areas in the world with the highest number of marine life species, apart from the islands, caves and beautiful beaches. ― Bernama