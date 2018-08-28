Casio unveils new G-Shock timepiece for women

Casio G-Shock launches new G-MS collection of MSGS200D-7A and MSGS200DG-4A watches. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 28 — Casio G-Shock is launching a new line of watches for active women.

The Japanese manufacturer has unveiled a new duo of metal women's timepieces dubbed “MSGS200D-7A” and “MSGS200DG-4A” as part of its “G-MS collection”, featuring two upscale watches in silver and rose gold hues.

The solar-powered timepieces are capable of running off power converted from indoor lighting and sunlight and come with a compact metal bezel and band design. They are shock-resistant, water-resistant to 100 meters, and include LED illumination, as well as auto calendar and daily alarm functions for women on the go.

Casio’s signature “G-Shock” watch turned 35 this year, and the brand’s “G-Shock Women” division already includes multiple lines, such as its popular “S Series” and “Baby-G” collection. The original watch, which was designed by engineer Kikuo Ibe, first made its debut back in 1983 and quickly gained a reputation for its high levels of resistance.

The MSGS200D-7A and MSGS200DG-4A will launch this September at select Macy’s department stores and jewellers, as well as at gshock.com, priced at US$200 (RM819) and US$240 respectively. — AFP-Relaxnews