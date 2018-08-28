Ringgit continues rally against US dollar at opening

The ringgit is helped by higher oil prices as it continues to strengthen against the US dollar.— AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — The ringgit continued its positive momentum today in opening higher against the US dollar in the face of strengthening oil prices.

At 9am, the local note was traded at 4.0940/0970 versus the US dollar from yesterday's close of 4.0980/1020.

A dealer said the stronger ringgit followed US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell's comments last Friday, which were seen as being less hawkish.

At 9am, the benchmark Brent crude oil was recorded at US$76.79 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the ringgit traded mostly lower against a basket of other currencies.

It depreciated against the British pound to 5.2776/2823 from 5.2622/2694 yesterday, fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.0050/3.0076 from 2.9998/0038 and was lower against the euro at 4.7851/7902 from 4.7606/7657.

The local note was better against the yen at 3.6800/6837 from 3.6876/6922. — Bernama