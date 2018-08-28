Members of Pearl Jam, Linkin Park and more to highlight mental health awareness

Linkin Park, fronted by lead singer Chester Bennington (right), perform at Rock in Rio USA in 2015. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 28 — Participants in “I’m Listening”, the second-annual suicide prevention and mental health awareness campaign, have been announced. The campaign launches National Suicide Prevention Week.

Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready and Stone Gossard, Third Eye Blind’s Stephan Jenkins, Stone Temple Pilots, and 30 Seconds to Mars’ Jared Leto will be featured, as well as others like Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps.

Linkin Park musician Mike Shinoda will also participate. He recently issued debut solo LP, Post Traumatic, which followed the suicide of his bandmate Chester Bennington. In a statement, he noted music “helps open up the door to new discussions and awareness about mental health”.

The year-long campaign will include suicide prevention PSAs, on-air promos and a designated website with information intending to remove the stigma around mental health.

Metallica, Halsey, and Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic participated in the inaugural “I’m Listening” campaign in 2017.

This year’s two-hour broadcast special — live and commercial-free — will air on September 9th via Radio network Entercom and the Radio.com app. — AFP-Relaxnews